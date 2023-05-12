Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $99,408.35 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,676,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.