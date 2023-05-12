Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells $1,013,600.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 281.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

