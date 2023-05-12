Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells 3,107 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 333,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

