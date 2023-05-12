Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) COO Sells $786,960.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

