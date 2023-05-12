Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CEO Sells $1,570,959.04 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $181.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

