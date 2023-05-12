Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.07

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.07 and traded as high as $16.18. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 695,704 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICPT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after acquiring an additional 217,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,255 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,883 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 345,800 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

