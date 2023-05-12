International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

