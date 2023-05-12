International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN) Trading Up 6.9%

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN – Get Rating) was up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 69,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 34,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62.

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Company Profile

NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada.

