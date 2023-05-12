International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Activity

International Paper Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

