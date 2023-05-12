InterRent REIT Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Announces Dividend
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
