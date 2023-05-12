InterRent REIT Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

