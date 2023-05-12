inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

INTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded inTEST from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $19.82 on Monday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.