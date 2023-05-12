Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,263,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,281,101 shares.The stock last traded at $9.38 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.