Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the April 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. State Street Corp increased its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 179,124 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo Trading Down 4.2 %

INUV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 523,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 49.16% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Inuvo

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.