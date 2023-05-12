Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,157,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 692,240 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

