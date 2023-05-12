Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.05

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and traded as high as $50.66. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 25,953 shares changing hands.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 110,685 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,629,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

