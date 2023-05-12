Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,370 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the average daily volume of 2,129 call options.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 9,141,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,268. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 446,556 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

