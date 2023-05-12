Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitae updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NVTA stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.77. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
