Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitae updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Invitae Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.77. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Invitae Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Invitae by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

