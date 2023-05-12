IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.53 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $497.56 million and $5.53 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008525 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

