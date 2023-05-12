IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at Citigroup

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 85,515 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 207.2% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

