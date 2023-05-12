IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.39 and last traded at $35.59. 13,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 16,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $391.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

