iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Decreased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after buying an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $82.22. 5,761,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

