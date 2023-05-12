iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

