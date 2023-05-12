iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 8,594 shares.The stock last traded at $45.12 and had previously closed at $45.36.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $962.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.