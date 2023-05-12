iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 100,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 77,075 shares.The stock last traded at $64.18 and had previously closed at $64.37.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $709.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

