Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISDR. StockNews.com began coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of ISDR opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.85. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

