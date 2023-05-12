J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $204.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.34 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

