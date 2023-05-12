Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Sells $13,361.16 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) SVP Steven Piano sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $13,361.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,829.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 223,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 98.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,638,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.41.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

