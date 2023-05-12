Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $140.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.