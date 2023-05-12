Janux Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $544.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

