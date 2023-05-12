Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $137.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $163.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $372,269.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,167,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.