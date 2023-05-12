Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.90-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.72. 443,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,091. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.75.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. O'keefe sold 2,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $372,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 218,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

