JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 160.5% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 211.0 days.

JCDXF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JCDecaux to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

JCDXF remained flat at $20.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 717. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

