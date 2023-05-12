JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $72.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

