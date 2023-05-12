John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Down 41.2% in April

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 174.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 123.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $86,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HTD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,534. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

