Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.65 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $44,717.21 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,830.57 or 0.99999421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0413498 USD and is down -15.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,619.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

