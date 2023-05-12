Joystick (JOY) Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $27,738.13 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018356 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,827.39 or 1.00129216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0413498 USD and is down -15.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,619.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

