JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALU. Wolfe Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KALU opened at $60.19 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $961.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after acquiring an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 26.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth $3,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading

