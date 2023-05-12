JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 552.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

