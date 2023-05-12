JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,500 ($82.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($71.92) to GBX 7,500 ($94.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($94.64) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,900 ($87.07).

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,852 ($86.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,230.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,691.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,276.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,306 ($54.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,082 ($89.36).

NEXT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NEXT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.77) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,705.04%.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($82.09), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($435,101.58). Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also

