JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.28 on Friday. 687,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

