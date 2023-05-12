Kaspa (KAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $391.94 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $391.94 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,489,110,604 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,471,697,383.86712. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02010247 USD and is down -8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $14,977,290.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

