Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Price Up 24.9%

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPNGet Rating) rose 24.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,174,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 160,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Kaspien Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Institutional Trading of Kaspien

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPNGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

(Get Rating)

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.