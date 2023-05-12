Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Price Up 24.9%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) rose 24.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,174,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 160,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Kaspien Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kaspien

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.