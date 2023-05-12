Kathleen Alyce Waters Sells 15,941 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DaVita Stock Down 2.0 %

DVA stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 680,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,770. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

