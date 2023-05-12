Kava 1-Day Volume Hits $137.14 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $474.45 million and approximately $137.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 516,352,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,346,413 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

