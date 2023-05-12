Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of KELYA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 168,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,192. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $679.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kelly Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kelly Services by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

