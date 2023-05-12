Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after purchasing an additional 784,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,684,000 after purchasing an additional 608,662 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,748. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and have sold 30,022,700 shares worth $1,033,352,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

