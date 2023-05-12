Kimberly-Clark Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.