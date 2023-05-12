Kimberly-Clark Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

