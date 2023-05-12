Kimberly Decarlis Sells 1,000 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Decarlis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 216,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.68. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Model N by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.