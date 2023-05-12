Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.03. 101,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,542,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

