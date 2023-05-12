Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.03. 101,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,542,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.20.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
