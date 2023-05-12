Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Natixis purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 83.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KGC shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.